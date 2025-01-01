Newcastle United have already approved first transfer of 2025 after collapsed summer move
The 30-year-old has started just once in the Premier League for Newcastle this season after a proposed move to Charlotte FC collapsed in the summer. The MLS side are still interested in signing Almiron, who previously played for Atlanta United in the MLS before his reported £21million move to Newcastle in 2019.
The Paraguayan has gone on to make over 200 appearances for The Magpies, scoring 30 goals. He is under contract at St James’ Park until June 2026.
And Charlotte coach Christian Fuchs has reportedly confirmed the interest in Almiron while several other clubs are understood to be interested. Brazilian sides Botafogo and Santos have been credited with an interest while Greek side Olympiacos could also make a move this month as they look to sign a winger.
Mail Online have also reported an unnamed Brazilian side have made an bid to sign Almiron.
Last year, Almiron had a deal in place to move to the Saudi Pro League that ultimately didn’t materialise.
A move to Olympiacos would also allow Almiron to satisfy his transfer wish, according to his agent, of remaining in Europe.
“Miguel knows that if there is something, we will listen to him,” Almiron’s agent Daniel Campos said previously. “It was the same coach who kept him when there were proposals, Newcastle are asking a high value for him.
