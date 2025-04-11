Jarrow aiming to bounce back from heartbreaking cup defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is a busy weekend in Northern League Division Two as the season approaches its final weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kennie Malia has admitted he will have to ‘get everyone’s heads up’ as Jarrow look to bounce back from their Ernest Armstrong Memorial Cup semi-final defeat against Horden CW.

The Perth Green outfit found themselves three goals down by the time the half-time whistle was blown at Welfare Park on Wednesday night - but rallied to force a penalty shoot-out with goals from Jack Armstrong, Ryan Hardie and James Harper. However, it was the hosts that progressed into the final with a 5-3 win in the shoot-out as they kept their league and cup double hopes alive and left Malia and his players to focus on their Division Two play-off battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Ending the regular season in second place remains a possibility and Jarrow’s attempts to leapfrog Yarm and Eaglescliffe start with a home game against Billingham Town on Saturday - and Malia has insisted his players will keep pushing to secure the highest ever finish in the club’s history.

He told The Gazette: “My job now is to try to get everyone's heads up after last night's disappointment of losing on pens in the semi final - but it is also an opportunity to give a chance to a few players who haven't started the last couple of games from the start and rest a couple of players. It would be great to bounce back with all three points because we know second spot is still a possibility and we will keep fighting for that until it is mathematically impossible.”

Malia has a strong squad to choose from as his side look to return to winning ways.

Boldon CA eyeing strong end to season

Dan Crooks has challenged Boldon CA to produce a strong end to the season - despite heading into the final week of the season preparing to face two sides that are pushing for Division Two play-off places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boldon had been fighting off the threat of relegation into the Wearside League for a large part of the campaign but secured their Northern League status last month after a much improved run of form. A visit to fourth placed Chester-le-Street United lies in wait on Saturday afternoon before the season comes to an end with a home clash against a Thornaby side currently occupying the fourth and final play-off spot ahead of an exciting end to the campaign.

Action from Horden CW's 3-0 win at Northern League Division Two rivals Boldon CA (photo Jessica Kelly) | Jessica Kelly

With a tough final week lying in wait, Crooks has called on the Boldon players to make an impact against two sides with lofty ambitions during the final week of the season.

He said: “We know we are going to face a strong Chester-le-Street United side - but we are hoping to pick some points up in these next two games against two good play-off bound sides. We know it would be nice to sign off with some more points on the board and round off a season where we have improved as it has gone on.”

Crooks has confirmed Thomas Johnson has been ruled out of the trip to Ford Hub with an injury and Robbie Gateshead is unavailable as he serves the final game of a three-match suspension. However, every other player in the Boldon squad is available for the game and that means Crooks and Palmer have some big calls to make before they finalise their plans.

Your next Non-League read: Hebburn Town 'desperate' to end poor form in Mickleover clash