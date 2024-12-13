Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

South Tyneside rivals Boldon CA and Jarrow are back in Ebac Northern League action on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia is aiming for a league double over former club Prudhoe YC this weekend as his side make a long-awaited return to action.

The Perth Green outfit have been without a game since Ryan Hardie and Levi Collins netted in a 2-0 win at local rivals Boldon CA on the first Tuesday of December - but their position in the Northern League Division Two table has not been affected during the last fortnight. Jarrow will travel to Essity Park looking to claim an eleventh consecutive league win and one that could take them to the top of the table if their result is better than leaders Horden CW manager in their home game with Thornaby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Malia is relishing the return to action on Saturday afternoon - although he admitted he is awaited news on the fitness of two players ahead of the game.

He told The Gazette: “Hopefully we can get the game on after we were left without a fixture last weekend. We head into the game knowing it would be brilliant if we could complete a league double over Prudhoe to continue our good form - but we have a couple of doubts over players and we are hoping they will be fine come Saturday. One player we know is missing is Luke Hudson as he serves a suspension and he will be a big miss for us.”

Malia should have a strong squad to select from as his side aim to claim another three points that would hand a further boost to their bid for a first ever promotion into Division One.

Boldon boss eager to return to action

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks has revealed his players are ‘chomping at the bit’ as they prepare to return to Northern League action after a two-week break on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Villa outfit have been unable to move on from their 2-0 home defeat against South Tyneside neighbours Jarrow earlier this month after last weekend’s visit to Ryton and Crawcrook Albion was one of a number of fixtures to fall victim to the impact of Storm Darragh.

However, a long-awaited return will arrive this weekend when Boldon host in-form Billingham Town in a game Crooks believes will provide his squad with a ‘tough test’ as they look to return to winning ways after suffering successive defeats in their last two games.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks and player-coach Shaun Newbrook (photo Jess Kelly) | Jess Kelly

He told The Gazette: “We have hated the break from games and we all hate not playing but I get the sense everybody is chomping at the bit to get back into it ahead of busy spell in the season. We know Billingham Town are in good form after winning their last three home games and scoring 15 goals during that time so we all have to be ready for what will be a tough test - but hopeful we can go and get some points to kickstart what we hope will be a positive run.”

Crooks has confirmed his squad is set to receive a major boost as Jolas Sutherland, Josh Houghton and Scott Purvis will all return to contention.