Jarrow boss makes bold admission after FA Vase defeat against Ramsbottom United

Jarrow exited the FA Vase with a defeat at Ramsbottom United on Saturday afternoon.

Kennie Malia admitted his Jarrow side ‘never really go going’ in their FA Vase first round defeat at Ramsbottom United.

A visit to the North West Counties League Premier Division promotion contenders always looked a sizeable task for Malia and his players - and it proved to be a step too far as the hosts claimed a 3-0 win thanks to a Matt Dudley brace and a Luke Barlow goal.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

Speaking after the game, Malia delivered an honest assessment of his side’s performance and praised an impressive band of travelling support that made the trip to Lancashire.

He told The Gazette: “It was a great occasion but our performance didn't match it unfortunately. We didn't get going to be fair and seemed bit all over the place early doors. We went down to an early goal and had to tweak our formation not long after and we definitely looked better with the new shape.

“We still didn't really improve in the second half but fair play to Ramsbottom, they scored two really good goals and more than deserved the win. It was not our day but credit to our fans for making loads of noise all game and went down there in great numbers.”

There was more disappointment for South Tyneside neighbours Boldon CA as they suffered a league defeat at Division Two rivals Chester-le-Street Town. The two sides were level at the break after Boldon winger Sam Watts cancelled out a Ryan Wright opener - but the Cestrians man doubled his tally ten minutes after the restart to earn all three points for his side.

