Jarrow and Boldon CA are hoping for positive results on Saturday after suffering defeats earlier this week.

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia has called on the local community to get behind his side when they look to pull off an upset in Saturday’s FA Vase tie against Seaham Red Star.

Malia’s men had to battle for their place in the second qualifying round after seeing off Northern League Division Two rivals Sunderland West End in the last round - and they will face a step up in class when they host Division One rivals Seaham this weekend. Malia described the tie as ‘a big test’ and revealed just how much he would love to see a big crowd at Perth Green for the game.

Jarrow in action at Chester-le-Street Town (photo Peter Franklin) | Peter Franklin

He told The Gazette: “As a club, we are really looking forward to Saturday's game because it’s a big test for us against a club from the level above us. The Vase is a huge cup to be involved with and we want to keep the run going. We would love to pack Perth Green and get a big crowd behind us because it’s a big occasion for us.”

Red Star manager Mark Collingwood needs no warning over the awkward test his side are facing against Jarrow after they came through an eventful win over Boldon in the last round to set up their tie at Perth Green.

“Any cup game is a banana skin, no matter who the opposition are,” explained the Red Star boss ahead of Saturday’s tie. “But it’s not ideal playing Jarrow at the minute because they’ve had a great start to the season. But despite us being where we are and with them going the way they are, we have to be favourites and we have to go there and win that tie.”

Boldon ‘moving in the right direction’

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crooks is adamant his new side will continue to improve as they look to rack up their first win of the season against Sunderland RCA on Saturday.

Crooks and fellow joint-manager David Palmer took charge of Boldon for the first time last weekend after a hectic period of activity saw a number of new players join the club. The likes of striker Tino Agostinho, midfielder Ryan Lamb and former Seaham Red Star midfielder Liam Heywood all featured in last weekend’s 1-1 home draw against Alnwick Town.

There was further disappointment for Boldon in midweek when they desperate search for a first win of the campaign was extended by a last-gasp defeat at the hands of Grangetown Boys Club. With a goalless draw looking on the cards, the hosts snatched all three points when Curtis Collantine grabbed the only goal of the game with 96 minutes on the clock. Despite taking just one point from his opening two games in charge, Crooks is enthused by the improvements his side are showing as they look for a maiden victory against an RCA side sat one place and six points above them in the table.

He told The Gazette: “We were wounded to lose it in the last minute like that in midweek - but performances have been encouraging in both games we’ve been in charge of and the feel is that we are definitely moving in the right direction. We will continue to improve and look forward to Saturday where we have another good opportunity to put points on the board.”

FA Vase Second Qualifying Round fixtures

Easington Colliery v Boro Rangers, Redcar Athletic v West Auckland Town, Yorkshire Amateur v Newcastle Benfield, Crook Town v Holker Old Boys, Northallerton Town v Bedlington Terriers, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion v Garstang, Campion v Billingham Synthonia, Horden CW v Kendal Town, Guisborough Town v Shildon, Esh Winning v Marske United, Jarrow v Seaham Red Star, Prudhoe YC v West Allotment Celtic, North Shields v Billingham Town, Harrogate RA v Whitley Bay, Penrith v Padiham, Chester-le-Street United v FC Hartlepool

Northern League Division One and Two fixtures

Northern League Division One: Friday - Newcastle Blue Star v Birtley Town Saturday - Whickham v Tow Law Town (1pm) Northern League Division Two fixtures: Saturday - Washington v Thornaby, Boldon CA v Sunderland RCA, Chester-le-Street Town v Newcastle University, Darlington Town v Grangetown Boys Club, Yarm and Eaglescliffe v Alnwick Town, Redcar Town v Sunderland West End