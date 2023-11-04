Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Julio Arca praised South Shields for producing a much-improved second-half display as his side edged out National League North leaders Tamworth at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Both sides have impressed after securing promotion into non-league’s second tier last season - but it was the visitors that enjoyed the better of the exchanges during a first-half full of effort and endeavour.

Jordy Mongoy celebrates after scoring in South Shields 1-0 win against Tamworth (photo Kevin Wilson)

Dempsey Arlott-John and Jordan Cullinane-Liburd both went close to opening the scoring with ambitious efforts - although the Mariners could consider themselves unfortunate not to have struck first as Paul Blackett hit the post from a narrow angle.

Whatever was said in the home dressing room at half-time worked to perfection as Arca’s men seized the initiative after the restart and came close to breaking the deadlock when Jordy Mongoy was denied by visitors keeper Jasbir Singh.

However, the winger would not be denied a second time as he headed home from a stunning Mackenzie Heaney cross just before the hour-mark to give his side an invaluable three points.

Speaking after the game, Arca told The Gazette: “We know how good our team is and the quality we have.

“Sometimes I just feel they need the support they have from us so when they make mistakes they just keep trying and trying. In the second-half, they were trusting each other more, moving the ball faster and making angles.

“It was much better in the second-half. It was a great three points for us.”

The win moved South Shields to within three points of their table-topping visitors and handed a further boost to their hopes of securing a second consecutive promotion.

However, Arca cooled any suggestions of a title push and insisted his side just need to focus on doing the right things - starting with a home win in Tuesday’s meeting with old foes Buxton.

“It’s a good win but nothing has changed,” explained the former Sunderland and Middlesbrough winger.