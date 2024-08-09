Daniel Moore excited by Hebburn Town's history makers as big season lies in wait

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hornets will host Warrington Rylands in their first ever Northern Premier League Premier Division fixture on Saturday.

Hebburn Town are relishing the pressure created by taking their place in history as they prepare for their first ever Northern Premier League Premier Division fixture.

Last season’s dramatic East Division title win was secured on the final day of the campaign as Daniel Moore’s men secured promotion and a place alongside the likes of Blyth Spartans, Macclesfield and FC United of Manchester with a win at Sheffield. Former FA Vase opponents Warrington Rylands will be the visitors to Hebburn Sports Ground on Saturday after as the Hornets take the first step into the unknown - and Moore has challenged his side to head into a historic season without any fear.

Hebburn Town have completed the signings of former Morpeth Town duo Michael Turner and Liam Noble (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

He told The Gazette: “We are playing a team that finished in the play-offs last year and it will be a good gage for the players and where they are at right now. They are doing something nobody at this club has ever done, there is more excitement than pressure and I get the sense they are excited to test themselves at this level and I have no doubt they can play at that level.

“I did something for the club about how much we were looking forward to the season and I said who would have thought a year or two ago we’d be playing Blyth Spartans and going away to FC United and Macclesfield over the season. These are established clubs in non-league so we just have to go about our business, we will respect everyone but fear nobody.”

A bumper crowd of over 1,200 witnessed the club’s last competitive game on home soil when Ossett United delayed East Division title celebrations with a 1-0 win on South Tyneside in April - and Moore is hoping the local community will get behind his side once again as they look to kick off the season with a positive result this weekend.

He said: “We just want people to come and see a team that will give everything they have got and have given everything they’ve got to get to this level. It’s a big moment of history for us as a football club and we want everyone within the local community, the town and the surrounding areas to get on board to support.”

After a positive summer of recruitment, there is a fresh feel about the Hebburn ranks - although Moore has managed to retain the services of the vast majority of the squad that led the club to their first ever step four title. Moore confirmed winger Dean Briggs is a doubt for the opening game but all of his summer signings are available to make their debuts. Liam Noble could make his first appearance as a permanent member of the Hornets squad and he could be joined by fellow former Morpeth Town player Michael Turner after he joined the club this summer. Former South Shields goalkeeper Callum Dobson, Hartlepool United youngster Leo Robinson and Shildon forward Joe Posthill have also agreed deals and the new signings continued this week when former Lincoln City striker Bailey Adamson put pen to paper.