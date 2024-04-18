Moore hails relentless Hebburn Town as promotion bid boosted with Ashington win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore hailed the ‘exemplary’ attitude of his players as they came from a goal down to beat Ashington and move to the top of the Northern Premier League East Division.

The Hornets made a below-par opening to the game fell behind with eight minutes on the clock as Colliers forward Connor Thomson broke in behind the home defence and rounded goalkeeper Kieran Hunter before tapping into the empty net. After awaking from their early slumber, Hebburn hit back in fine style with a stunning finish from Olly Martin and an eye-catching diving header from midfielder Robbie Spence.

Hebburn Town midfielder Robbie Spence celebrates scoring in their 4-1 win against Ashington (photo Tyler Lopes)

After taking their narrow advantage into half-time, Moore’s men extended their lead on the hour-mark as top goalscorer Amar Purewal racked up his thirtieth goal of the season before on-loan Hartlepool United youngster Leo Robinson capped off a clinical team display with a well-taken volley just three minutes after replacing Arron Thompson. Hebburn have now extended their winning run to a tenth game and have lost just once in the calendar year as they now head into the weekend fixtures sat on top of the East Division table.

Speaking after the game, Moore told The Gazette: “I have no words for them to be honest with you. We were a bit rusty and disjointed in the first 20 minutes, which is be expected given the games we’ve had this week already. The gaps were too big, we were playing passes too early - but the reaction after their goal, the extra passes in midfield, getting space and a bit of joy, the attitude of the players was exemplary tonight and that is what has got us to where we are right now.

“We had a plan and at half-time we came out with plan in place to stretch them even more. We had a lot more room and we dominated the game really. They played in front of us a lot and we controlled where they went in that regard. But, as a group, including the lads that came off the bench, you can see the togetherness and how much they want to do this for the club.”

Hebburn now turn their attention towards Saturday’s home game against play-off contenders Belper Town, who will arrive on South Tyneside knowing only a win will hand a major boost to their hopes of securing a top five finish. For Hebburn, the equation is simple, winning two of their final three games will see them secure a first ever promotion into step three of the non-league system - although a win on Saturday coupled with a Stockton Town home defeat against Brighouse Town will see the Hornets crowned as champions.

