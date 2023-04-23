News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United ‘keen’ on three players as they look to bolster their squad

Latest Newcastle United transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their upcoming clash

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United are back in action on Sunday afternoon as they look to bounce back from their loss to Aston Villa last time out. They take on 5th place Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe’s side are three points above their upcoming opponents. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours coming out of the club...

Duo on radar

Newcastle are reportedly ‘confident’ of signing Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes and are ‘keen’ to bolster their squad this summer, according to a report by Football Insider. The pair may well be relegated to the Championship this season as their respective clubs battle it out at the bottm of the Premier League.

Midfielder eyed

Newcastle are being linked with a swoop for Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte ahead of the next transfer window, as per Portuguese news outlet O Jogo (via SportWitness). The 22-year-old, who is a Uruguay international with eight caps under his belt, has caught the eye in the Portuguese top flight this term and could be seen by the Toon Army as someone to add more competition and depth to their options in the middle of the park.

However, there will be strong competition for his signature from other clubs, with table toppers Arsenal also credited with an interest as they chase down the title with Manchester City as the pair prepare to face each other on Wednesday next week.