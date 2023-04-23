Both teams have great Champions League aspirations and today’s match could be a season-defining game for each team. A win for the hosts would put them six points above Spurs, whilst a triumph for the visitors would draw them level on points with Eddie Howe’s side in the table.

Newcastle United triumphed in the reverse fixture at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with goals from Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron helping the Magpies to a hugely impressive win in the capital. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of today’s game:

When is Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur?

Newcastle United’s clash with Spurs takes place on Sunday, April 23. Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 2pm and David Coote will be the man in the middle.

Is Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur on TV?

Yes, Newcastle’s clash with Spurs will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on Sky Sports Premier League will begin at 1pm with Sky Sports Main Event picking up coverage following the conclusion of Sunderland’s clash with West Brom at The Hawthorns.

Newcastle United face Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park aiming to do the double over their opponents (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Alternatively, day passes for Now TV can be purchased in order to watch the match.

How else can the game be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live will have full radio commentary of the game. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you full coverage of proceedings at St James’ Park as well as all the latest pre-match updates and news and all the post-match reaction.

What’s the latest injury news?

Newcastle United will be without Allan Saint-Maximin as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. Speaking about the Frenchman, Howe said: “There hasn’t been a setback,” said Howe. “It’s just taken maybe a little bit longer than initially thought, but no major setback. With hamstring injuries, we have to be careful.”

