PSG v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side were denied a famous win in Paris by a very late and controversial penalty.

L’Equipe have slammed the performances of PSG players during their draw with Newcastle United - although their notoriously harsh marking style also means some of Newcastle’s best performers have also been awarded some low marks. A late Kylian Mbappe penalty rescued a point for PSG at the Parc des Princes following a dogged and determined Newcastle United performance that almost saw the Magpies leave with all three points.

Man of the Match on Tuesday night was given to Magpies goalkeeper Nick Pope who pulled off a string of saves, including a mightily impressive one to deny Bradley Barcola in the second-half to keep his side ahead. Pope was awarded an 8/10 with Bruno Guimaraes, the only other player to be marked higher than a six, was given a 7/10.

Mbappe, who tucked home the penalty late on, was given a 6/10 and, alongside Ousmane Dembele, was awarded PSG’s highest marks. Those 6/10’s were matched by Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton.

Bizarrely Lewis Miley, who shone on his first ever Champions league start and looked far from out of place against a midfield three that cost PSG £90m, was awarded a 4/10, the second-lowest mark given to any player that started the game. Only Gianluigi Donarruma was awarded lower than a 4/10 having been handed a 3/10 for his performance.