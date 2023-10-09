Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew has revealed that he has been mightily impressed by Bruno Guimaraes this season. Guimaraes has starred for Newcastle in both the Premier League and Champions League in recent times and Pardew has described the Brazilian as an ‘outstanding player’.

Speaking on TalkSport, Pardew said: “I see Guimaraes has signed a new five year deal. Wow.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“I have to say, he has really impressed me. I have not seen a lot of him, but this year I have and I have to say I really think he is an outstanding player.”

Guimaraes has recently signed a new five-year contract with Newcastle United, one that would keep him at the club until summer 2028. Although Guimaraes’ new deal includes a release clause that could be triggered by any club, leaving Newcastle powerless to reject an offer for him, the 25-year-old has spoken about how happy he is to be at the club.

In an interview with the club, Guimaraes said: “I’m so happy here. It’s a place that is so comfortable to be and I hope to keep making the supporters happy and helping the team do well. That’s my goal, because there are no words to describe how happy I am to be here.