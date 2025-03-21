Newcastle United transfer target Jonathan David has named his ‘preferred’ destination as he looks set to leave Lille this summer.

The 25-year-old striker will have plenty of options this summer with his contract at Lille set to expire and many clubs, including Newcastle, looking to snap him up on a free transfer. David has scored 23 goals in 41 appearances this season and has scored 145 goals in 307 appearances since moving to Europe from Canada in 2018.

David has confirmed he will be leaving Lille at the end of the season with ambitions to play ‘for the biggest clubs in the world’. Newcastle have been scouting the Canadian this season with the view to offering him a contract in the summer.

The Magpies are looking to bolster their attacking options with uncertainty over Callum Wilson’s long-term future at the club. Wilson, 33, is out of contract in the summer though the club do have a one-year extension option that could be triggered.

Jonathan David confirms summer transfer

David recently confirmed he would be leaving Lille at the end of the season despite being on course for his most prolific goalscoring campaign to date. He is just three goals shy of his seasonal-best tally for the Ligue 1 club with eight games left to play.

“Yes, I will be free at the end of the season,” David said. “As for my future, I hope to grow, become a better player and play for the biggest clubs in the world, if I can. Do you want any clues about my future?

“You will all know in due time, that is at the end of the season. I will not comment before then. First of all, I want to finish this season well, the end looks exciting and I want to play well and help the team. And when the season is over, the decision will be made and announced.”

Jonathan David names ‘preferred’ destination

Despite interest from Newcastle and other Premier League sides such as Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, David claims his preferred move would be to Spain to play in La Liga. It

“I think I can adapt to every league,” he told The Overlap. “Every league has its differences. The Premier League is a lot faster and more physical than all of the other leagues.”

“For me, I grew up watching a lot of La Liga and for me, that would be my preferred league. That is the league that I enjoyed watching the most so one day I would like to play there. Will that happen? I don’t know. We’ll see what the future takes us.”

Jonathan David to compete with Alexander Isak?

With Newcastle adamant of keeping hold of top scorer Alexander Isak this summer, any move for David would likely see the Canadian be a replacement for Callum Wilson to challenge Isak rather than be a guaranteed starter.

But Newcastle will be hoping to strengthen their hand heading into the summer by qualifying for next season’s Champions League. The Magpies are already guaranteed at least Conference League football next season by winning the Carabao Cup but have higher ambitions as they sit level on points with a potential Champions League qualification spot with 10 games left to play in the Premier League.