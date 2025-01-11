Newcastle United are aiming to add to their squad during the January transfer window as they look to strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad and build on the unquestionable momentum built up over the last month.
With the midway point of the January transfer window rapidly approaching, we take a look at some Magpies signings that have failed to hit the heights during their time at St James Park.
1. Mikel Merino
The classy midfielder is back in the Premier League after joining Arsenal from Real Sociedad this summer. That move came seven years after Newcastle landed Merino on an initial loan deal before converting that into a permanent switch. However, despite his undoubted ability, Merino struggled to find regular game-time at St James Park and made just 15 starts in all competitions before joining Real Sociedad in the summer of 2018. | Getty Images
2. Hugo Viana
Newcastle saw off interest from several big-name clubs from around Europe to land Sporting CP youngster Viana during the summer of 2002. It felt like the calibre of signing a Champions League-bound Magpies should be making but in reality, the Portuguese youngster didn't really fit into the Magpies setup. There were some highs, such as a goal in a crucial Champions League win at Feyenoord and a stunning free-kick against Birmingham City - but Viana never really seemed to settle at Newcastle and left to join Valencia in 2006 after a loan stint with the La Liga club. | Getty Images
3. Albert Luque
The Spain international forged a fine reputation for himself during his time with Deportivo La Coruna and there was excitement when he joined Newcastle in the summer of 2005. After suffering a serious hamstring injury in his second appearance, Luque struggled to find form and left the Magpies in August 2007 after just three goals in 34 appearances - although his only Premier League strike came in a 4-1 win at Sunderland. | Getty Images
4. Jean Alain Boumsong
The France international joined the Magpies from Rangers in 2005 but struggled with consistency and joined Juventus the following year - despite his controversial £8m transfer fee. That initial move came just six months after Newcastle could have snapped him up on a free transfer. | Getty Images
