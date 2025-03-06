Jeff Hendrick is still a free agent after leaving Newcastle United in the summer following four years at the club.

After joining Newcastle United on a free transfer in 2020, Hendrick’s career on Tyneside got off to a perfect start with a goal and an assist on his debut against West Ham at the London Stadium. On an afternoon that also saw Callum Wilson net for the first time as a Magpies player, Hendrick impressed under Steve Bruce and looked to have a promising future at the club.

However, the Republic of Ireland international would go on to score just two more goals and make just 27 appearances in all competitions before finding himself out of the team and Eddie Howe’s plans once he replaced Bruce in the dugout. Spells on-loan at QPR and Reading followed for Hendrick, before he joined Sheffield Wednesday in what prove to be his final loan spell as a Magpies player.

That loan started promisingly before he found himself out-of-favour when Xisco Munoz was replaced by Danny Rohl in the Hillsborough dugout. The 33-year-old was then released by Newcastle United upon expiration of his contract last summer - over eight months on from that, and Hendrick remains a free agent.

Wrexham transfer links and Hendrick ‘interest’

Hendrick has been linked with a host of clubs following his release from St James’ Park, with Wrexham amongst those credited with an interest in him. The Red Dragons currently sit third in League One and are aiming to seal a third-successive promotion after rising to the third-tier from the National League and through League Two.

Backed by Hollywood stars Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham’s journey through the football pyramid has been rapid and reports linking them with Hendrick, a man who was wanted by AC Milan before his move to the north east, highlight just what a journey they have been on in recent seasons. According to Wrexham Insider , Hendrick was listed as a potential replacement for Andy Cannon after he suffered a knee injury.

Whilst a move was not forthcoming in January during the winter transfer window, Hendrick’s status as a free agent means that a move to the Welsh side could still take place. With 79 caps to his name and over 250 appearances in the Championship, Hendrick would add great experience to Wrexham’s squad - but he would be far from the only familiar name in the group should he move to Stok Cae Ras.

Wrexham squad - household names

Among Phil Parkinson’s first-team squad are a number of faces that will be familiar to followers of English football. Former Sunderland striker Steven Fletcher has scored seven times in League One this season, with James McClean, another man who spent time at the Stadium of Light, chipping in with three goals and four assists.

Jay Rodriguez, who represented Burnley and Southampton among others in the Premier League, joined Wrexham in January from Turf Moor. Elliott Lee, son of Magpies favourite Rob Lee, has also been at Wrexham for three years on their journey from non-league to League One.