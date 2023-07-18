It is expected to be a special night in Glasgow and for one man, this game is just that little bit more special. Peter Lovenkrands played for both Newcastle and Rangers during his career and the former Denmark international has revealed to Record Sport that tonight’s game will be ‘difficult’ seeing his ‘two favourite clubs’ playing against each other.

Former Newcastle United striker Peter Lovenkrands celebrating after scoring for the Magpies against Sheffield United.

Lovenkrands, who scored 29 goals for Newcastle in three-and-a-half-years on Tyneside after joining the club on a free from German side Schalke 04, admitted that the club will always have a ‘special place’ in his heart because of one poignant moment in particular. Lovenkrands said: “Newcastle as a club will always have a special place in my heart.

“I was down there when I lost my dad. It was halfway through the season when we were in the Championship, going neck and neck with West Brom for the title.

“He died just two days before a big top-of-the-table game against West Brom. I decided to play in the game and actually scored the equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

“The roar that came when the ball hit the net, well I’ve never heard a noise like it. When they said my name over the tannoy, it was like they could share in my pain out on the pitch.

“It was tough but I’m just so glad I did play that night and grateful for the fact I now have that bond with those fantastic supporters. That’s why Tuesday night will be difficult for me – it’s my two favourite clubs playing against each other!