29-goal Newcastle United favourite torn ahead of Rangers clash
Rangers v Newcastle United: Eddie Howe’s side travel to Ibrox to take part in Allan McGregor’s testimonial match this evening (7:45pm kick-off).
Just three days after his side’s 3-2 win over Gateshead in their first pre-season game, Eddie Howe takes Newcastle United north of the border to face Michael Beale’s Rangers. The game, which will act as Allan McGregor’s testimonial match, will be watched on by a sell-out crowd at Ibrox with 8,000 Newcastle United fans expected to be in attendance.
It is expected to be a special night in Glasgow and for one man, this game is just that little bit more special. Peter Lovenkrands played for both Newcastle and Rangers during his career and the former Denmark international has revealed to Record Sport that tonight’s game will be ‘difficult’ seeing his ‘two favourite clubs’ playing against each other.
Lovenkrands, who scored 29 goals for Newcastle in three-and-a-half-years on Tyneside after joining the club on a free from German side Schalke 04, admitted that the club will always have a ‘special place’ in his heart because of one poignant moment in particular. Lovenkrands said: “Newcastle as a club will always have a special place in my heart.
“I was down there when I lost my dad. It was halfway through the season when we were in the Championship, going neck and neck with West Brom for the title.
“He died just two days before a big top-of-the-table game against West Brom. I decided to play in the game and actually scored the equaliser in a 2-2 draw.
“The roar that came when the ball hit the net, well I’ve never heard a noise like it. When they said my name over the tannoy, it was like they could share in my pain out on the pitch.
“It was tough but I’m just so glad I did play that night and grateful for the fact I now have that bond with those fantastic supporters. That’s why Tuesday night will be difficult for me – it’s my two favourite clubs playing against each other!
“I had so many fantastic years at Rangers winning trophies. That also lives with you forever and the bond I have with Rangers is just as special. It will be a weird one watching on Tuesday, I’m just glad it’s a friendly!”