‘A clean player’ - Ex-Leeds United owner defends Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali

Former Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has publicly defended Sandro Tonali, describing him as ‘a clean player’ amid an investigation probe from the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into the alleged use of illegal online betting platforms. It’s likely that the midfielder will be handed a long suspension from football but Cellino, who owns Brescia - the club Tonali starred for before earning a move to his boyhood club AC Milan in 2020 - has defended the midfielder and has offered his personal view on Tonali’s character.

Cellino told the Daily Telegraph: “I can bet my soul he is a clean guy with principles. All my players in Brescia love him.

“The first time he had money he bought a car for his father, a carpenter. His mum was a nurse and he bought her a house. Dishonest? Come on. They don’t realise what they are doing to this boy. If Tonali does that, how many others? I don’t want to know.

“He is a top player, a clean player who wanted to become a football player, the first thing was about playing football but Milan is a city that can become very open to bad company.”

Tonali was withdrawn from international duty last week, but flew to Italy this week to cooperate with the investigation.