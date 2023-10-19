News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United acknowledge ticket ‘error’ ahead of Arsenal clash

Tickets for Newcastle United games this season are in very high demand.

By Joe Buck
Published 19th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Newcastle United have acknowledged an error to ticket prices offered to supporters ahead of their clash with Arsenal next month. The Magpies host Mikel Arteta’s side on Saturday, November 4 (5:30pm kick-off) with the member ticket ballot for that game now closed.

However, the club have posted a statement regarding the prices offered for the game to those entering the ballot, acknowledging that the price offered was lower than they had planned. The club have revealed that they will honour the prices set in the ballot.

A post on the club’s website read: ‘Members who applied for tickets to the home clash against Arsenal have been provided with incorrect pricing.

‘The error has seen ballot applicants provided with the wrong ticket pricing, which was lower than our 2023/24 single match ticket prices, for the home game against the Gunners on Saturday, 4th November.

‘The price which was listed will be honoured for the game.’

