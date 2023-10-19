Newcastle United acknowledge ticket ‘error’ ahead of Arsenal clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have acknowledged an error to ticket prices offered to supporters ahead of their clash with Arsenal next month. The Magpies host Mikel Arteta’s side on Saturday, November 4 (5:30pm kick-off) with the member ticket ballot for that game now closed.

However, the club have posted a statement regarding the prices offered for the game to those entering the ballot, acknowledging that the price offered was lower than they had planned. The club have revealed that they will honour the prices set in the ballot.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on the club’s website read: ‘Members who applied for tickets to the home clash against Arsenal have been provided with incorrect pricing.

‘The error has seen ballot applicants provided with the wrong ticket pricing, which was lower than our 2023/24 single match ticket prices, for the home game against the Gunners on Saturday, 4th November.