Newcastle United face one of their main rivals for a European spot on Sunday when they host Liverpool, searching for their first win against the Reds in almost eight years. That win for Newcastle came in Klopp’s first visit to St James’ Park and since then, Liverpool have won Premier League and Champions League titles.

This current Newcastle team has been compared to Klopp’s early teams at Anfield by some sections of the media with parallels between their all-action style of play being drawn. Much like Klopp back in 2015, Eddie Howe is at the very beginning of his journey and aim to turn Newcastle into one of the country’s elite sides and United’s head coach spoke about the comparisons between his side and Klopp’s Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe told the Gazette: “Probably in terms of style of play and the high intensity. I’ve always tried to create teams that have high energy actions that are always looking to be proactive and positive.

“And pretty much every of Jurgen’s teams that he’s developed over a period of time have had those qualities. I’ve been a huge admirer of his teams, how they play and how they create that energy and sustain that energy in his teams over a long period of time.