Kieran Tierney is ‘close’ to joining Real Sociedad on-loan from Arsenal after having slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium. Tierney hasn’t featured in either of Arsenal’s opening Premier League matches and trained away from the group earlier this week.

Newcastle United had been heavily-linked with a move for the left-back this summer, but instead opted to move for Lewis Hall from Chelsea with the teenager joining on an initial loan deal that is set to be made permanent at the end of the season. Speaking earlier this summer, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta denied that Tierney would leave the Emirates Stadium during the transfer window.

Arteta said: "He is obviously in our plans. He came on and did really good in pre-season, not for the first, and this is what we want.

"To increase the level of competition in the team and raise the level of each individual. That is going to be a huge benefit for the team to get to another level."

Scottish champions Celtic were also interested in a move for Tierney and eyed a homecoming for the defender who left Celtic Park to join the Gunners back in 2019. Before joining Arsenal, Eddie Howe pushed to sign Tierney whilst in charge of Bournemouth.