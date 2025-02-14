Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are some reported Newcastle United targets that have impressed this season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The January transfer window came to a close last week - but Newcastle United are already planning their summer transfer business.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit to fellow top four challengers Manchester City, Eddie Howe’s side remain firmly in the race for a return to Europe this season and there are high hopes the Magpies can secure a spot in the Champions League for the second time in three seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outcome of United’s push for a place at European football’s top table may well dictate just how ambitious their summer transfer business will be - but there is no doubt the Magpies will be active during the close-season. Several positions required attention with a goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and a striker all believed to be in line for strengthening - and that could mean Newcastle revisiting their interest in a number of players they have been linked with in recent months. But how have players linked with a move to Tyneside last summer fared so far this season?

How have players linked with a move to Newcastle performed this season?

James Trafford - still at Burnley

The England Under-21 goalkeeper was believed to have been the subject of a £20m bid from the Magpies during the summer - but he remained at Turf Moor and has enjoyed a stellar season with the Championship promotion candidates. Trafford has kept 23 clean sheets throughout the season and completed a record ten consecutive shutouts in their midweek home win against Hull City. Looking ahead, the former Manchester City youngster is still said to be on Newcastle’s list of targets ahead of a possible refresh of their goalkeeping options.

Giorgi Mamardashvili - joined Liverpool (on loan at Valencia)

The Georgia international was strongly linked with a move to Tyneside ahead of Euro 2024 - but his impressive performances convinced Liverpool to enter the race for his services. Mamardashvili joined the Reds before returning on loan to former club Valencia and he has kept five clean sheets in 19 appearances in all competitions - although that statistic does not tell the entire story after the 24-year-old produced a series of impressive performances for the La Liga club.

Malick Thiaw - still at AC Milan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getty Images

The three-times capped Germany international was said to be one option under consideration as Newcastle looked to boost their defensive ranks. Thiaw remained at the San Siro and has made 20 appearances in all competitions - although he has suffered ankle and hamstring injuries during the campaign and returned from the latter with a substitute appearance in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Empoli.

Tosin Adarabioyo - joined Chelsea

Another possible defensive addition, Adarabioyo snubbed Newcastle to join Premier League rivals Chelsea after his Fulham contract came to an end during the summer. The former Manchester City academy product has made 21 appearances in all competitions for the Blues but just nine have come as part of part of Enzo Maresca’s starting eleven in Premier League games.

Dean Huijsen - joined Bournemouth

The 19-year-old defender could well be the one that got away for the Magpies after he joined Premier League rivals Bournemouth and played a key role in what has been an impressive season for the Cherries. The Spain Under-21 international has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Andoni Iraola’s side and scored in impressive wins against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Marc Guehi - still at Crystal Palace

Arguably the most high-profile of United’s transfer pursuits, Guehi remained with Palace after Newcastle made a number of bids for the England defender. The Eagles defender has continued to be an integral figure at Selhurst Park and has captained Oliver Glasner’s side throughout the season. His recent form has won plaudits after Oliver Glasner’s men claimed three wins in their last four Premier League games.

Michael Olise - joined Bayern Munich

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crystal Palace winger was said to be United’s preferred target as they looked to strengthen their options on the right-hand side of their attack. However, German giants Bayern Munich won the race for his services and Olise has made an impressive impact by scoring 11 goals and provided 12 assists in 32 appearances as Vincent Kompany’s side challenge for major honours on a number of fronts.

Bryan Mbeumo - still at Brentford

Newcastle United face Brentford on Wednesday just a week and a half after the Bees defeated them in the Premier League. | Getty Images

The Cameroon international was a major target for Newcastle and is said to remain on their wish-list for the summer months. However, the Magpies may have to see off competition from a number of clubs if they do revisit their interest in the Brentford star after he scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 28 appearances in all competitions this season.

Matis Soule - joined Roma

Formerly of Juventus, Soule and former team-mate Dean Huijsen was said to be under consideration by Newcastle during the summer. The Argentina winger eventually left Juve to join Serie A rivals Roma and has gone on to make 22 appearances this season, scoring just one goal.

Serhou Guirassy - joined Borussia Dortmund

Guirassy became one of the most talked about strikers in European football after plundering his way to 30 goals in as many games for Stuttgart last season. Despite interest from Newcastle and several other Premier League clubs, Guirassy joined Borussia Dortmund in a reported £15m deal and has already scored 19 goals in 28 games this season.