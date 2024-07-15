Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

AC Milan have agreed personal terms to sign a centre-back, potentially paving the way for an outgoing to Newcastle United.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Milan have agreed personal terms with Red Bull Salzburg’s Strahinja Pavlović with negotiations underway regarding a transfer fee. Should the deal go ahead, it will bolster Milan’s defensive options and also make centre-back Malick Thiaw available to leave.

Newcastle have made contact with Milan about Thiaw already this summer and spoken to the player’s representatives.

The 22-year-old defender made 30 appearances for AC Milan during the 2023-24 campaign and also earned his third cap for the German national team.

Reports from Tutto Mercato in Italy claim that an offer of £25million would be required for Milan to give Thiaw the green light to leave the San Siro this summer.

The defender helped Milan finish second in Serie A and reach the Europa League quarter-final following a Champions League group stage exit last season. The Germany centre-back started against Newcastle during the 0-0 Champions League group stage draw at the San Siro back in September but was injured for the 2-1 win at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture.

A centre-back addition is high on the transfer agenda for Newcastle this summer with Thiaw one of several names under consideration in that position. The Magpies have already made one defensive addition so far this summer with Lloyd Kelly joining following his release from AFC Bournemouth.

Newcastle’s natural centre-back options are limited to Kelly, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar heading into the new season with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles both recovering from long-term ACL injuries.