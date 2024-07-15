Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are en route to Germany for a training camp at Adidas Headquarters.

The Magpies will travel to Herzogenaurach near Nuremberg for a training camp until July 20. Newcastle’s squad for the trip includes all fit non-international players bolstered by several youngsters.

While Lewis Miley is injured for the trip, his older brother Jamie Miley is part of Eddie Howe’s training squad, as is 19-year-old forward Garang Kuol.

Kuol made his first Newcastle appearances during the post-season friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars in Melbourne in May. The Australian spent last season on loan at Volendam in the Netherlands and is likely to be loaned out again this summer following closer assessment in pre-season.

A club statement confirmed: “Eddie Howe's squad will train and stay at the purpose-built 'Adidas HomeGround' facility on site in rural Bavaria, which was used exclusively by the German national team throughout UEFA Euro 2024 this summer.

“HomeGround was devised and fine-tuned by Adidas alongside the German federation, DFB, to be an ideal team training base. Located 22km from Nuremberg Airport, it forms part of a hugely impressive campus that is home to almost 5,000 Adidas employees.

“The invitation extended to Newcastle United by Adidas follows the highly-anticipated reunion between the club and the global sportswear brand this summer, with Adidas becoming the club’s official kit partner on a multi-year deal.”

This comes after Newcastle and Adidas agreed a club-record kit deal ahead of the 2024-25 season. The manufacturing partnership is understood to be worth upwards of £30million per-season.

Following the trip to Germany, Newcastle will face Burnley in a training ground friendly and Hull City at the MKM Stadium on Saturday, July 27 (2pm kick-off BST). The following day, The Magpies’ squad will fly to Japan where they will face Urawa Red Diamonds at Saitama Stadium on Wednesday, July 31 (7:30pm kick-off JST) and Yokohama F. Marinos on Saturday, August 3 (7pm kick-off JST).

Newcastle will also host the Sela Weekender at St James’ Park as they face Girona on Friday, August 9 (7:30pm kick-off BST) and Stade Brestois on Saturday, August 10 (4pm kick-off BST).

Midfielder Sandro Tonali is understood to be able to play in training ground matches as he serves the final month of his 10-month betting ban which officially ends on August 29.

The 2024-25 Premier League season will start for Newcastle against Southampton at St James’ Park on Saturday, August 17 (3pm kick-off BST).