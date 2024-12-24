Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

Tomori moved to AC Milan from Chelsea back in 2021, helping them to the Serie A title alongside current Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. The five-cap England international has played over 150 times for Milan in his four years at the club, including a six-month loan spell in 2021 before his move was turned into a permanent one that summer.

However, according to reports from TeamTalk, Tomori could be allowed to leave the San Siro with Newcastle United among the clubs reportedly interested in his signature. They report that Tomori is ‘no longer considered a non-transferable player’ and that he could be available for around £25m in January - around £15m less than AC Milan have previously demanded for the defender.

Juventus have also reportedly shown interest in signing Tomori, but Milan will likely prioritise a move for the defender that doesn’t see him join one of their direct rivals. Potential interest from Tyneside comes following a failed summer move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi - someone who, like Tomori, came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

Whilst a fee of £25m is less than the Magpies would have been made to pay for Tomori in transfer windows gone by, that price tag could still cause a few issues this winter with finances tight because of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules. It’s likely that Newcastle will have to sell if they want to buy this winter - something that can be notoriously difficult to do in the condensed winter window.