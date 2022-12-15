Newcastle have been linked with a move for France international Marcus Thuram with his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach set to expire in the summer. The forward could be available for around £10million this January due to his contract situation, which has alerted several clubs.

The 25-year-old could also sign a pre-contract agreement that would allow him to join a club for free once his contract expires. Thuram has scored 13 goals in 17 appearances for Monchengladbach this season and has been regularly used as a substitute for France at the World Cup in Qatar.

Thuram, son of France World Cup winner Lilian, came off the bench to help his country secure a place in the World Cup final with a 2-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday evening. France are now hoping to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1962.

Following the win, Newcastle winger Saint-Maximin posted a photo of Thuram on his social media channels along with the caption: “So proud of you.”

Saint-Maximin and Thuram were team-mates in youth football at Boulogne-Billancourt and also represented France together at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-21 level together.

And as expected, many Newcastle fans quickly urged Saint-Maximin on social media to convince Thuram to make the switch to St James’s Park this January – labelling him an ‘agent’.

One fan tweeted: “Agent Maxi, get him to join us!”

France's forward #26 Marcus Thuram reacts to a missed chance during the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final football match between France and Morocco at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 14, 2022. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

According to Tutto Juve, United will look to make a move for the Italian-born forward in January as Gladbach appear resigned to losing the striker.

The German club’s assistant manager Oliver Neuville told Radio Sportiva: “I think it will be difficult for him to stay at Gladbach because if he continues to score so many goals it is certain that he will have many offers in Italy or Spain or England.

“You also have to be a bit realistic. I hope he stays here at Monchengladbach, but now he has also been called up by the French national team for the World Cup.