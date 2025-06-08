Where are Newcastle United predicted to finish in the 2025/26 Premier League table?

A remarkable 2024/25 season is consigned to the history books and it was a campaign that will live long in the memory for Newcastle United supporters.

An impressive second half to the season allowed Eddie Howe’s men to secure a return to the Champions League and that has set fans dreaming of trips to the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan once again. However, the standout moment of the season came with a Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool in March as the Magpies finally ended their 70-year wait for major domestic silverware.

The momentum gathered from a potentially game-changing campaign has to be taken into the summer transfer window and beyond as the St James Park hierarchy look to boost Howe’s ranks in a bid to secure further success when the new season gets underway in August.

In a somewhat unique transfer window that is separated over two separate periods, it seems likely the Magpies will ramp up their attempts to add new players to their squad over the next week with reports suggesting moves for Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro and Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga are on the agenda. They are unlikely to be the only players on the Magpies radar as a goalkeeper and a centre-back also appear to be the wanted list ahead of the new campaign.

The new season already offers so much for Newcastle as they look forward to their return to the Champions League, aiming to secure more silverware after their Carabao Cup final triumph and prepare to renew their rivalry with Sunderland after the Black Cats ended their eight-year absence from the top flight with a Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United.

But what could lie ahead for Howe and his players? We take a look at an early predicted final Premier League table with the help of AI tool Grok3.

AI’s predicted Premier League table

The Premier League season is coming to an end. | Getty Images

20th: Sunderland - 30 points 19th: Burnley - 34 points 18th: Wolverhampton Wanderers - 38 points 17th: Crystal Palace - 40 points 16th: Leeds United - 42 points 15th: Brentford - 46 points 14th: Bournemouth - 48 points 13th: West Ham United - 50 points 12th: Everton - 52 points 11th: Manchester United - 54 points 10th: Fulham - 55 points 9th: Brighton and Hove Albion - 58 points 8th: Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points 7th: Nottingham Forest - 62 points 6th: Aston Villa - 65 points 5th: Chelsea - 68 points 4th: Newcastle United - 72 points 3rd: Manchester City - 78 points 2nd: Arsenal - 80 points 1st: Liverpool - 88 points

