AI predicts Newcastle United summer transfer business as four big deals completed

Newcastle United have been linked with a number of players ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is just under a month away from opening and it is expected to be a hectic period of activity for Newcastle United.

The Magpies already know their fixture list will be increasingly crowded during the 2025/26 campaign after their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool ensured Eddie Howe’s side will compete in the Europa Conference League next season. However, United have their eyes on loftier targets and Sunday’s 2-0 home win against Chelsea means they are now firmly in the driving seat to secure a return to the Champions League and take their place at European football’s top table for the second time in Howe’s reign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The benefits of potential clashes with the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich are all too clear to see as such illustrious opponents and the sizeable financial rewards on offer in the Champions League would swell the St James Park coffers and help the Magpies in their ongoing battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

There is a belief Newcastle will target a goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and a striker during the summer transfer window and the sale of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United and Lloyd Kelly’s impending permanent switch to Serie A giants Juventus will also free up funds for Howe’s squad to be boosted during the summer.

But who could arrive and who could depart during the close-season? We asked AI tool Grok 3 to predict the summer transfer window business at St James Park - and there are some intriguing results.

Who does AI predict Newcastle United will sign during the summer transfer window?

Getty Images

James Trafford (Burnley) - £20m

Grok 3 - “Nick Pope’s injury concerns and Martin Dubravka’s age necessitate a long-term goalkeeper. Trafford, a 22-year-old England U21 star, is praised for his shot-stopping and distribution, making him a strong fit. Newcastle previously bid for him, and he remains their top target.”

Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth) - £50m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok 3 - “Newcastle’s defence needs reinforcement, with Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles returning from injuries, Lloyd Kelly struggling, and Emil Krafth not a natural centre-half. Huijsen, a Spanish international, is Newcastle’s top defensive target, offering youth and quality.”

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) - £50m

Grok 3 - “The right-wing position is a priority, with Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy underperforming and Anthony Gordon better suited to the left. Mbeumo, a Cameroon international, has been in fine form, and Newcastle are prepared to meet Brentford’s asking price, though they’re concerned about the cost. Competition from Manchester United may complicate the deal.”

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig) - £50m

Grok 3 - “While Alexander Isak is a star, Callum Wilson’s injury issues and impending free agency (summer 2025) necessitate a new striker. Sesko, a Slovenian international, is seen as an ideal strike partner for Isak, with an “understanding” that he can leave Leipzig in 2025. Newcastle face competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United.”

Who does AI predict Newcastle United will sell during the summer transfer window?

Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff is reportedly of interest to Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Sean Longstaff

Grok 3: “With his contract nearing its end and uncertainty over his role, Longstaff could be sold to raise funds. Interest from mid-table Premier League clubs is likely.”

Callum Wilson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grok 3: “Wilson’s contract expires in summer 2025, and his persistent injuries make a renewal unlikely. He’s expected to leave on a free, potentially to another Premier League club like West Ham or Everton.”

Martin Dubravka

Grok 3: “At 36, Dubravka is no longer a first-choice option. A nominal fee or free transfer to a club needing an experienced backup is plausible.”

Kieran Trippier

Grok 3: “Trippier will enter the final year of his current contract this summer and has been linked with a move away from Newcastle in recent months.”

AI’s predicted Newcastle United squad for the first game of the 2025/26 season

GK: James Trafford RB: Tino Livramento CB: Sven Botman CB: Dean Huijsen LB: Lewis Hall CM: Bruno Guimaraes CM: Sandro Tonali CM: Joelinton RW: Bryan Mbeumo ST: Alexander Isak LW: Anthony Gordon Substitutes: Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Emil Krafth, Lewis Miley, Benjamin Sesko, Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock