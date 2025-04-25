Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been linked with Ipswich Town, Brentford and Bournemouth stars ahead of the summer transfer window.

The summer transfer window is now just two months from opening and Newcastle United are expected to be busy as they prepare for their return to European competition.

The Magpies are currently focusing on their attempts to secure a top five spot in the Premier League table and return to the Champions League for the second time under manager Eddie Howe. However, no matter what comes to pass over the next month, United will be heading to the continent next season after their historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool secured a spot in the Europa Conference League.

There will be a need to strengthen the depth and quality of Howe’s squad to enable the Magpies manager to cope with the demands of an increasingly hectic fixture schedule and speculation over who could be heading to St James Park during the summer months has already got underway. The likes of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen and Malaga winger Antonio Cordero have all been suggested as possible targets - and a deal is said to have been agreed for the latter of that trio.

But what business could Newcastle conduct during the summer transfer window? We take to AI tool Grok 3 to see who could be leaving St James Park and who could be moving to Tyneside as Howe prepares his squad for their European adventure.

Who does AI predict Newcastle United will sign during the summer transfer window?

Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth)

The 20-year-old Spanish defender is a top defensive target, with a £50m release clause. Newcastle’s interest is confirmed, alongside Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Former Newcastle defender John Anderson praised Huijsen’s composure. With aging defenders like Fabian Schar and injury concerns for Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, Huijsen represents a long-term investment for the backline.

Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

Newcastle are among clubs eyeing the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper, who seeks regular first-team football. With Nick Pope as the current No. 1, Kelleher could provide competition or a long-term replacement, especially if Martin Dubravka departs.

Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford)

Newcastle are reportedly leading the race to sign the Cameroon international, with Brentford open to a £50m transfer. His versatility and goal-scoring ability make him a prime target to complement Alexander Isak. Mbeumo’s work ethic and ability to play across the front line align with Eddie Howe’s system, addressing the need for a dynamic right-sided attacker.

Matteo Guendouzi (Lazio)

Newcastle are set to target the French midfielder, even if they retain Sandro Tonali, indicating a desire to strengthen the midfield. Guendouzi’s energy and experience would add depth and competitiveness to the central midfield.

Who does AI predict Newcastle United will sell during the summer transfer window?

Odysseas Vlachodimos

Signed in 2024 but available for transfer after failing to displace Nick Pope as the first-choice goalkeeper. Limited playing time and the club’s interest in goalkeepers like Caoimhin Kelleher or James Trafford suggest Vlachodimos is surplus to requirements.

Matt Targett

The emergence of Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento’s versatility have reduced Targett’s role. His injury history and limited starts make him a candidate for sale.

Isaac Hayden

Hayden has been on loan (e.g., QPR in 2024 and Portsmouth in 2025) and is not part of Eddie Howe’s long-term plans. His departure would free up wages and squad space.

Martin Dubravka

At 36, Dubravka is a backup to Nick Pope, and Newcastle’s interest in younger goalkeepers (e.g., Kelleher) signals the end of his tenure.

Jamaal Lascelles

Injury concerns and the pursuit of younger defenders like Dean Huijsen or Illia Zabarnyi reduce Lascelles’ role. His leadership is valued, but Newcastle’s defensive overhaul may see him depart.

Sean Longstaff

Despite being a regular starter in previous seasons, Longstaff’s ceiling is perceived as lower than Newcastle’s ambitions for midfielders like Matteo Guendouzi. His homegrown status could attract interest from mid-table clubs.

Callum Wilson

Wilson’s injury record and age limit his reliability as a backup to Alexander Isak and interest in strikers like Benjamin Sesko or Liam Delap could push him out. A free transfer departure is likely.