Newcastle United players have enjoyed mixed success whilst away on international duty.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from their Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool at Wembley, a whole host of Newcastle United players jetted off around the world to represent their nations in the fourth international break of the season. World Cup qualifiers have been played as the 2026 World Cup, set to be held in Mexico, Canada and the USA slowly creeps into view.

Nations League matches have also been played this week, with countries such as Slovakia and Italy being represented by Magpies players in those matches. There have also been a number of Newcastle United youngsters that have represented their country at youth level across Europe - with one of them being given the honour of the captain’s armband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the fortunes of Newcastle United’s international representatives:

Alexander Isak (Sweden)

Isak played an hour of Sweden’s surprise 1-0 friendly defeat against Luxembourg. A clash against Northern Ireland awaits for the Swedes on Tuesday night.

Leo Shahar (England Under-18’s)

Shahar has played once for England Under-18’s during this international break, playing the full 90 as they drew with France. He was an unused substitute during their 2-2 draw with Czechia on Friday night with England to conclude their break with a clash against Portugal on Tuesday.

Martin Dubravka (Slovakia)

Dubravka kept a clean sheet as Slovakia drew 0-0 with Slovenia in their Nations League play-off first-leg last week. However, a 1-0 defeat in extra-time in the return leg means that Slovakia missed out on promotion from Group C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Burn, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento (England)

Burn made his international debut on Friday night and played the full match as England defeated Albania at Wembley. Burn almost scored from a corner in what would have marked the conclusion to a perfect week for the defender.

Gordon was a late substitute in that match, but ended the game injured having sustained a knock to his hip. He subsequently withdrew from international duty and returned to Tyneside early to be assessed ahead of their return to action.

“He left camp. He has a huge bruise around the hip region and was it so painful he couldn't even walk properly,” Tuchel replied.

“He needs some time to heal and to get better. That's why he left camp. It’s a shame because he had a good chance to start, and I'm sad that he is now out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was so happy to play and get some minutes for us. He had a red card, then he got sick - he came a bit late into camp - and gets his minutes and gets straightaway injured.

“I’m sad for him but we cannot change it, and I think he still needs a couple of days rest, so he's with his family now to get the rest and we find other solutions.”

Livramento, meanwhile, was an unused substitute on Friday night and has not been included in Tuchel’s 23-man squad to face Latvia tonight.

Vakhtang Salia (Georgia Under-19’s)

Salia, who will join Newcastle United in August, featured in Georgia Under-19’s win over Slovakia in Tbilisi on Saturday - although he failed to net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandro Tonali (Italy)

Tonali scored just nine minutes into Italy’s Nations League quarter-final clash against Germany at the San Siro on Thursday night and was his nation’s stand-out player. However, the midfielder would struggle in the second-leg and was subbed after 68 minutes with his side trailing 3-1 on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.

Alex Murphy (Republic of Ireland Under-21’s)

Murphy, who is currently on-loan at Bolton Wanderers, played the full match but couldn’t prevent his side from going down 2-0 against Scotland on Friday night.

Charlie McArthur (Scotland Under-21’s)

McArthur was a half-time substitute in that match against the Republic of Ireland, entering the fray with his side one goal to the good. McArthur is currently on-loan at League Two side Carlisle United and will be hoping to represent his nation again on Tuesday when they face Iceland.

Odysseas Vlachodimos (Greece)

Vlachodimos was an unused substitute in both of Greece’s Nations League play-off matches against Scotland. The Greeks would triumph 3-1 on aggregate with a 3-0 win in Athens on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rory Finneran (Republic of Ireland Under-17’s)

The former Blackburn Rovers youngster played the full match as Ireland’s youngsters were beaten by Belgium on Wednesday. He again completed 90 minutes on Saturday as they defeated Poland.

Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton (Brazil)

Guimaraes started Brazil’s win over Colombia last week, but was shown a yellow card and thus will not feature against Argentina. Taking to Instagram after the match, Guimaraes wrote that he was ‘sad’ to be missing next week’s match. As translated from Portuguese, the Magpies man wrote: ‘A very important win. In the grip, in the will and in the sweat with the Brazilian style. Thank you Brasília for your support. It sure made a difference for us. We follow for more. Sad to be out of the next game but for sure I will be a fan of our national team.’

Joelinton, meanwhile, began the match on the bench but was introduced with less than half an hour onto the clock after an injury to Gerson. He was susceptible for Colombia’s equaliser, scored by Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, however, and was also booked in the second-half. Unlike his club teammate, he is free to face the reigning world champions in Buenos Aires.

Lewis Miley (England Under-19’s)

Miley captained England Under-19’s in their goalless draw against Turkiye on Saturday. The Magpies midfielder played the full 90, just days after completing the full match in a 2-0 win over Wales. A clash against Portugal awaits England Under-19’s on Tuesday in their final match of the international period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isaac Hayden (Jamaica)

Hayden continued his journey with the Jamaican national team, playing 90 minutes as Steve McClaren’s side drew 1-1 with St. Vincent.