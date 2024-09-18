Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Newcastle United and England captain has been impressed with Sandro Tonali since his return from a ban.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer believes Sandro Tonali could ‘force Eddie Howe’s hand’ as the Magpies boss continues to take a careful approach with the Italy midfielder.

The 24-year-old returned to action in last month’s Carabao Cup second round win against Nottingham Forest after his lengthy suspension for breaching gambling regulations came to an end. However, since making a 62-minute appearance at the City Ground, Tonali has been limited to two substitute appearances as the Magpies collected maximum points from Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Many had expected the former AC Milan star to earn a first Premier League start in just under a year in the latter of those fixtures after he produced two eye-catching displays for Italy in their UEFA Nations League wins against France and Israel during the recent international break.

Speaking ahead of the trip to Molineux, Magpies boss Eddie Howe revealed his delight at the midfielder’s international return, saying: "I was pleased to see him play. He has performed well, those games would have done him the world of good. It's the first few steps for him, we are delighted he is available for us. Sandro has that flair and ability to make the difference. He is a player we absolutely love."

Despite that backing from his manager, Tonali was named amongst the Magpies substitutes for the game against Wolves - but came off the bench at half-time to produce an energetic and composed display that played some part in helping Newcastle come from a goal down to extend their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions so far this season. Once again, many have suggested Tonali has done enough to earn a start in Saturday’s visit to Fulham - and Shearer has stressed his form since his return from a suspension could force Howe into a tough call.

Speaking on ‘The Rest is Football Podcast’, the Magpies legend said: “Yeah I mean, you can imagine how tough it’s been for him. So I think he’s a great option for Eddie to have. He hasn’t started him other than in the cup game against Forest. So in a couple of the league games he’s been on the bench, but he did come on at the weekend and made a difference at half time. So whether that forces Eddie’s hand to start him now, probably actually. Yeah, but he’s a very talented player. There’s no doubt about it and it’d be a good addition to get him back into the Newcastle squad.”