Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Newcastle United centre-back is favourite to succeed Paul Simpson at Carlisle United.

Former Newcastle United defender Mike Williamson has reacted to speculation he could leave his role at MK Dons and take charge of League Two rivals Carlisle United.

The 40-year-old kicked off his managerial career with the Magpies’ non-league neighbours Gateshead in 2019 and led the Tynesiders to the National League North title and promotion back into non-league football’s top tier just under three years later. After defying the odds to preserve their National League status with a successful battle against relegation, Williamson’s side reached the FA Trophy Final in 2023, becoming the first Heed side to reach the final of the competition. A 1-0 Wembley defeat against FC Halifax Town brought a disappointing end to the season - but Williamson and trusted assistant Ian Watson has already captured the attention of a number of clubs during their time at the International Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking the momentum into last season, Gateshead looked well-placed for a play-off push - but their plans were disrupted when Williamson and Watson were tempted away by an offer from League Two club MK Dons in mid-October. Despite suffering a 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley in his first game in charge, Williamson made a largely positive start to like at Stadium:MK and led his side into the League Two play-offs at the end of the season - although an 8-1 aggregate defeat to a Crawley Town side containing former Magpies academy graduate Adam Campbell brought a crashing end to thoughts of promotion.

Williamson’s side have made a poor start to the new season and sit in twentieth place in the League Two table after losing four of their six league fixtures so far - but that has not prevented the former Magpies defender being discussed as the leading candidate to replace former Newcastle assistant manager Paul Simpson at Carlisle United. However, Williamson refused to be drawn on the speculation when he was questioned on links to the Cumbrians after Tuesday night’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy defeat against Colchester United.

He said: “Since I came in, there has been speculation. I’ve been linked with two, three or four jobs. I’ve not heard anything on it, so I’m just focused on the boys, and from a really good performance, I want to watch the game back. I want to make sure we’re better for Saturday.”