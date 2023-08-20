The Argentine may have scored the match winner on the night, however, it was one of his teammates that garnered all the praise after a sensational performance. Phil Foden had a superb night for the hosts and posed multitudes of questions to the Newcastle defence.

Whilst Fabian Schar, Sven Botman and co were largely able to deal with the formidable Erling Haaland, Foden consistently found small pockets of space to get on the ball and effect the play. On Match of the Day, Alan Shearer revealed he was mightily impressed with Foden’s efforts against his former side, revealing his performance made it ‘almost impossible’ for Newcastle United to deal with him.

Shearer said: “He was absolutely sensational. The best player on the park by a mile. He looked so comfortable in that position, in the 10 position. I think he’s superb at doing that – receiving the ball on the half-turn, getting into those little pockets in front of the back four.

“He made it almost impossible for Newcastle today because he kept on doing that (playing through balls). His range of passing was excellent.

“Now is the time for him to say ‘I want to stay in the team, I want to play in that position’. I think that’s it (his best position). His performance had absolutely everything.”