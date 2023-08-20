‘On the way’ - Ex-Newcastle United striker has £50m move to Saudi Arabia confirmed
Premier League transfer news: Fulham have lost one of their key men to Saudi Arabia.
Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The Serbian, who moved to Craven Cottage from Tyneside on a permanent basis in 2018, scored 15 goals in all competitions last season - but didn’t feature in Fulham’s 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.
Speaking post-match, Marco Silva announced that the club had agreed a fee with Al-Hilal over the sale of the striker. Silva said: "He is on the way to leave the club.
“I got information from the club after the match. Both clubs have got an agreement and now it's the moment where it is the finish of Mitrovic in our club."
Mitrovic is expected to cost Al-Hilal around £50m and is set to join Brazilian superstar Neymar at Al-Hilal after his move from PSG was confirmed earlier this week. Former Wolves man Ruben Neves and Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly have also swapped the Premier League for Al-Hilal this summer.