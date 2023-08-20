Aleksandar Mitrovic is set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. The Serbian, who moved to Craven Cottage from Tyneside on a permanent basis in 2018, scored 15 goals in all competitions last season - but didn’t feature in Fulham’s 3-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

Speaking post-match, Marco Silva announced that the club had agreed a fee with Al-Hilal over the sale of the striker. Silva said: "He is on the way to leave the club.

“I got information from the club after the match. Both clubs have got an agreement and now it's the moment where it is the finish of Mitrovic in our club."