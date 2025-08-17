Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer had his say on the Alexander Isak situation on the first Match of the Day of the new Premier League season.

Alexander Isak’s ongoing refusal to train and play for Newcastle United overshadowed the Magpies opening game of the Premier League season at Aston Villa on Saturday.

With the Sweden international still sat on the sidelines as he continues to push for a move away from St James Park, Eddie Howe opted to start Anthony Gordon in the lead role in attack at Villa Park with Harvey Barnes and summer signing Anthony Elanga provided support from wide positions.

Although the trio produced some eye-catching moments during the game, they were unable to find a way past Villa’s debutant goalkeeper Marco Bizot as the points were shared. United’s inability to find the net led to talk of Isak’s ongoing absence and the need to add at least one striker to Eddie Howe’s squad - but Magpies legend Alan Shearer had nothing but praise for those representing the club on the pitch and supporters that provided impressive support for their beloved side throughout the game.

Speaking on the first Match of the Day of the new season, the Magpies all-time record goalscorer responded to Wayne Rooney’s comments on Isak, saying: “You put in a transfer request (at Manchester United), you didn’t refuse to train, you didn’t refuse to play. So there is a right way to do it - and Alex is not going about it in the right way at all.

“You have to feel sorry for the players and the manager. The players today are busting a gut for the football club, for the thousands of fans that travelled all the way to Villa Park. They’re giving their all but then they are looking at another player, wherever he is, refusing to play, despite having a three-year contract and on over £100,000-a-week. Whereas they are paying £60 or £70 for a ticket, £30 for petrol or a train ticket to get there and back.

“You can imagine the anger that they are feeling that someone is taking the liberty of saying I’m refusing to play. You just can’t do that when you’ve got a three-year contract.”

What did Eddie Howe say about Newcastle United fans after the draw at Aston Villa?

The travelling faithful focused their support on the players that were in action at Villa Park as the Magpies battled their way to a goalless draw against Unai Emery’s men. However, the tone changed in the aftermath of the game as United supporters aired anti-Isak chants and showed their understandable frustration and disappointment over the situation.

Speaking after the game, Howe backed the impressive band of travelling support for their unwavering backing during the game and insisted they are free to say whatever they wanted once the game is over.

He said: "Our supporters acted really well today because they supported the team when we were playing. They've always done that unbelievably well. We have had some tricky moments."I think afterwards, if they want to say something they are free to do that."