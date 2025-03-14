Dan Burn has been called-up to the England squad for the first time ever on the eve of Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.

Burn, who was released as a youngster by Newcastle United, has made his way back to St James’ Park through the English football pyramid with spells in non-league at Blyth Spartans and Darlington. It was a long journey back to Tyneside for the 32-year-old who returned to his boyhood club in January 2022 as he was tasked with helping to keep the Magpies in the Premier League.

Burn did that and some, helping them to Champions League qualification and scoring a memorable goal during their 4-1 win over PSG in the group stage of that competition. And just days ahead of having the chance to end Newcastle United’s seven-decade wait for a major trophy, news emerged that Burn had been called-up by Thomas Tuchel to represent England in matches against Latvia and Albania later this month.

Eddie Howe’s reaction to Dan Burn’s England call-up

As Howe prepared to address the media ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final, news broke of Burn’s inclusion in the squad with Howe asked for his initial reaction to the news immediately after sitting down at Newcastle United’s media centre: “Incredible moment for Dan, there’s no one more deserving in my opinion.” Howe responded.

“We started to work with Dan when we did in our relegation battle, such an inspiring guy. A very talented player and a great story, one of the great footballing stories really. A great comeback, someone who had to do it the real hard way coming through the leagues. He’s dedicated, professional, a leader, a real man and inspirational figure.

“99% of it because he’s the model pro really. He’s so committed to what he does - he’s had to be.

“He’s been given great strengths, his size and his height, they are brilliant weapons to have on a football pitch, particularly as a centre-half, but then you’ve got to improve all the other areas of your game to see that as a big strength. He’s done that for me.

“His character is so stable and so level that he takes every challenge and every potential negative in his strike and comes back stronger. I’m so pleased for him on a personal level because he’s thoroughly deserved it.”

Alan Shearer’s classy four word response

Howe wasn’t the only Newcastle United man to react to news of Burn’s call-up, with the club’s all-time record goalscorer, Alan Shearer, also reacting to the news on X. Following a post from Newcastle United which read: ‘BIG DAN BURN. He's been included in the @England squad for the very first time! Massive congratulations, Dan - so well deserved!’

Shearer quote tweeted that, writing: ‘Absolutely. Congrats Big Man’ along with three clapping emojis.

Burn is one of three Newcastle United players that will represent England later this month with Anthony Gordon, who is currently serving a three-game ban at club level, and Tino Livramento also called-up by Tuchel.