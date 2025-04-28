Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Chelsea and Manchester City are still in contention for a top five place.

There were further twists and turns in the race for a Champions League place over the weekend - but what we do know is Newcastle United will be sat in the Premier League top five when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion next Sunday.

The Magpies did their part on Saturday as goals from Alexander Isak, Dan Burn and Will Osula helped Eddie Howe’s side to a 3-0 home win against Ipswich Town that ensured their visitors were condemned to relegation into the Championship. The importance of gaining three points against the Tractor Boys was only enhanced by the fact top five rivals Chelsea picked up maximum points in their home clash with Everton.

However, with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Nottingham Forest not in league action as their focus turned towards their FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley, Newcastle are now in the driving seat to return to European football’s top table as they turn their focus towards the final four games of the season.

Realistically, Arsenal have already claimed their place in the Champions League and they will join newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool amongst European football’s elite. The remaining three Champions League places appear to now be a straight shoot-out between Newcastle, Forest, Villa, Chelsea and Manchester City - and former Magpies captain Alan Shearer has identified which of that quintet now face a tough task to break into the top five before the curtain comes down on the season next month.

What has Alan Shearer said about the Champions League race?

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “They had to win that yesterday with Chelsea winning, with Man City winning in the week. It was a result that Newcastle had to get, and they did it, and it was one they'd expect with Ipswich being at St. James' Park. It was an important win. That (the top five race) in itself is a great watch in the next two or three weeks, isn’t it? It’s such a tough one to call because we keep saying one team will lose one week and another wins, you then think their favourites and they're out of it all or they'll bounce back. At the minute, it's looking like Aston Villa. It's really tough for them now but it’s a massive win for, massive win, huge win for Newcastle.”

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United’s bid for a Champions League place?

Speaking after Saturday’s home win against Ipswich Town, the Magpies boss said: "It was difficult and we expected that. It was a day to be patient and make good decisions with the ball. That (opening) goal was a massive turning point. When you’re running out of games as we are, you want to get back into the positions that you want to be in. We know how tight it is, we know the quality of clubs we’re competing against, but all we can do is try to win our games and it was a big step forward today. It will go down to the wire I think, the important thing was that we bounced back from last week which was a disappointing defeat, but we've been very consistent and it's a real good return to a positive result and now we have four huge games.”