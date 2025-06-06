Alan Shearer delivers 'throwback' verdict after Newcastle United's £30m transfer snub

Former Newcastle United captain Alan Shearer has delivered his verdict on Liam Delap’s move to Chelsea.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans were dealt a blow earlier this week when reported target Liam Delap joined Premier League rivals Chelsea in a reported £30m move.

The England Under-21 striker was believed to be on the radar of a number of top clubs after scoring 12 goals in 37 Premier League appearances for Ipswich Town during a season that ended with the Tractor Boys suffering relegation back into the Championship. Delap’s performances in a struggling side have only helped enhance his reputation as one of the most promising young strikers in English football and reportedly led to interest from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle, who are keen to boost their attacking ranks and provide competition and cover for top goalscorer Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is Chelsea that have won the race for Delap’s services after they triggered a £30m relegation release clause in the striker’s contract last week. The formalities of the move were completed earlier this week and the former Manchester City academy product will form part of a Blues squad that will compete in the new look FIFA World Club Cup later this month.

Former Magpies striker Alan Shearer revealed he has been impressed with Delap’s performances and attitude during a difficult season with Ipswich and admitted he would have liked to have seen the striker in black and white when the new season gets underway in August.

He told The Rest Is Football podcast: “I think he’s a bit old fashioned. He’s like a throwback to what a centre forward was maybe 20 or 30 years ago where they were all in fashion. He’s aggressive, horrible to play against, he doesn’t mind mixing it up, he can run in behind and he obviously scores goals. The number of goals he scored in a really struggling team, that is only going to get better and I think at his age, his ability he has got now, I think he has a really bright future and I like him.

“I would have liked to have seen Newcastle get him but for whatever reason he has decided to go to Chelsea and I think it’s a really smart move for him. Without knowing him, I’ve never met him, but I look at him and think he has got what it takes, he’s got that attitude where he believes he belongs at a big club, in a big league and can do it. He strikes me as having that and I think he’s got a bright future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Liam Delap said about his move to Chelsea?

Is Liam Delap actually better than Nicolas Jackson? What the stats say will happen at Chelsea | Getty Images

He told the Chelsea official club website: “The most important thing for me last summer was going somewhere where I could play a lot of minutes. That was the opportunity I felt I needed, to go and express myself and show the player I am. Ipswich gave me that opportunity, which was so important, and I’m very grateful for that. Growing up watching this club, I understand the stature of it and how incredible it has been over the years,’ he says.

“I wanted to come here to win trophies. When I spoke to the club, everyone wanted to get back to the very top, and they have the quality and the players to do that. The hunger and desire to keep adding trophies, to take the club back to where it belongs, that is the main objective.”