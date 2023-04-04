Mitrovic has been handed the ban after being charged with violent conduct during Fulham’s FA Cup quarter-final with Manchester United. An irate Mitrovic protested Chris Kavanagh’s decision to send-off teammate Willian and award the Red Devils a spot-kick during their game at Old Trafford last month, appearing to grab the referee’s arm in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Independent Regulatory Commission has now published its punishment, giving Mitrovic an eight game ban. The FA claimed the standard three-game suspension for violent conduct was ‘clearly insufficient’, adding an extra three games to the original suspension.

Furthermore, an additional two games was added by the Regulatory Commission after Mitrovic admitted that language used towards the official was ‘improper, abusive, insulting and threatening’. Mitrovic has already served one game of his eight-game ban, meaning he will sit out a further seven matches and will not return to action until their match against Southampton in mid-May.

Speaking about the incident, Mitrovic apologised for his actions: "I allowed my frustration to get the better of me,” he said. “And how I reacted was wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was trying to get the referee's attention, but I appreciate that I should not have put my hands on him and I understand why he showed me a red card, my first in-game sending off for Fulham and my first since the 2015-16 season.

"I have accepted the three-match ban for my red card, I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologise, and I have volunteered to accept a club fine. I now want to do what I can to put this incident behind me and get back to helping my team-mates on the pitch as soon as possible."

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been handed a lengthy ban by the FA (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Marco Silva, who was also dismissed at Old Trafford, has been hit with a two-game touchline ban and has been fined a total of £40,000 by the Regulatory Committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad