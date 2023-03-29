Following Chris Kavanagh’s decision to award the Red Devils a penalty and send-off Willian for a handball, an irate Mitrovic approached the referee and appeared to shove him before being dismissed for his actions. Mitrovic could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Speaking about the incident for the first time, Mitrovic said: "On a personal level, I regret my actions that led to me being sent off. I allowed my frustration to get the better of me, and how I reacted was wrong.

"I was trying to get the referee's attention, but I appreciate that I should not have put my hands on him and I understand why he showed me a red card, my first in-game sending off for Fulham and my first since the 2015-16 season. I have accepted the three-match ban for my red card, I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologise, and I have volunteered to accept a club fine.

"I now want to do what I can to put this incident behind me and get back to helping my team-mates on the pitch as soon as possible."

Before being sent off against Manchester United, Mitrovic’s last red card in English football came for Newcastle United on the final day of the 2015/16 season during their 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva has also apologised for his actions, saying: "I regret what happened, and I have spoken to Chris Kavanagh to apologise.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 19: Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham receives a red card from Referee Chris Kavanagh during the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford on March 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“He knows that I respect him and the job he has to do. Unfortunately, we did not see eye-to-eye on the day, but I recognise that he is one of the top referees in this country and I know that when our paths cross again, there will be mutual respect between us.

