Newcastle United issue official Alexander Isak update after pre-season absence

Newcastle United have arrived in Austria for a pre-season training camp this week.

Newcastle’s first team returned to training at Darsley Park last Monday and, a week into pre-season, they have flown out to the Austrian Alps for a pre-season training camp in Seefeld.

The camp will take place through this week before Newcastle fly back to the UK for their opening pre-season friendly in front of a crowd at Celtic on July 19 (3pm kick-off).

The Magpies beat Carlisle United 4-0 in a training ground friendly on Saturday with a side featuring non-international players and youngsters called up from the Under-21s.

Now Newcastle’s squad has been bolstered by returning players for the trip to Austria.

Captain Bruno Guimaraes’ return was confirmed initially by William Osula on Snapchat before the club posted an image of the Brazilian on social media. Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon’s returns were also confirmed with images showing them at Newcastle Airport prior to the flight.

But the lack of images including Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak had fans speculating whether the key Newcastle duo had made the trip. Tonali was given extra time off due to representing Italy last month.

Isak was ruled out of international duty with Sweden due to a groin issue but was still given extra time off by the club.

Newcastle United confirm Sandro Tonali & Alexander Isak return

Any fears Tonali and Isak hadn’t made the trip were quelled on Monday afternoon when Newcastle issued an offical update from Austria showing pictures of the duo training in the new Adidas training gear along with the caption: “Look who’s here!”

The pair are joined by new Newcastle signing Anthony Elanga, who has also made the trip after his £55million move from Nottingham Forest was confirmed on Friday evening.

NUFC friendly match teased

The trip was not announced by Newcastle beforehand but was confirmed via the Seefeld official website, which read: “The English football club Newcastle United will hold its training camp this year in Seefeld, where the impressive altitude and excellent infrastructure provide optimal conditions for training.

“For over 25 years, the Seefeld region has welcomed international top teams, offering them an ideal platform to prepare for the upcoming challenges. Newcastle United has firmly established itself in the Premier League and won its first title in the 2024/25 season by defeating Liverpool FC 2-1 in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

“With a talented mix of experienced players and rising talents, the team approaches the new season of the Premier League filled with motivation and looks forward to intense training sessions in Seefeld. Public training sessions and friendly matches will be announced in due time.”

Any Newcastle friendlies will likely take place behind closed doors, similar to the match against SpVgg Unterhaching at Adidas Headquarters last summer.