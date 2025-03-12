Arne Slot could make a number of huge decisions, including a change in goal, when Liverpool face Newcastle United in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool head to Wembley on Sunday looking to retain the Carabao Cup and end a week, which has seen them dumped out of the Champions League, on a high. Their defeat on Tuesday night to PSG also saw them potentially lose the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold this weekend as he picked up an injury in the second-half.

With Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley also definitely sidelined, Slot faces a potentially huge decision on who to start at right-back on Sunday. He may also face a big call in who to start in goal.

Alisson is his preferred number one, but Caoimhin Kelleher has played in cup competitions this season - although he was susceptible for Newcastle United’s late equalising goal during their league meeting back in December, Here, we take a look at the Liverpool starting XI that Slot could name for the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday.

Liverpool v Newcastle United predicted XI

Caoimhin Kelleher

Both Alisson and Kelleher have played in the Carabao Cup this season, but Slot may turn towards the Republic of Ireland international this weekend. Kelleher was the man in net as Liverpool won this competition last season.

Jarrel Quansah

With Alexander-Arnold a major doubt and Conor Bradley definitely out, Quansah may be deployed in an unnatural right-back position at Wembley on Sunday.

Ibrahima Konate

Despite brief doubts over his fitness, it seems as though Konate will be fit to start at Wembley with the Frenchman becoming a regular under Slot.

Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk will lead Liverpool out on Sunday and be keen to get his hands on the Carabao Cup trophy again - one year after his extra-time header sealed victory for his side against Chelsea.

Andrew Robertson

Robertson has won it all with Liverpool but had a difficult night at St James’ Park back in December.

Ryan Gravenberch

Gravenberch has been a key factor in Liverpool’s brilliant domestic season to date and will be keen on controlling the midfield at Wembley. Whoever wins the battle in the middle of the park will lift the trophy.

Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister netted against the Magpies last month as Liverpool’s midfield dominated at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah

Salah will come up against a new opponent on Sunday in the form of Tino Livramento. Liverpool’s hopes of retaining their crown will largely rest on his shoulders.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Szoboszlai also scored in Liverpool’s win over the Magpies at the end of February.

Cody Gakpo

Gakpo has struggled with injuries recently, but his form in this season’s Carabao Cup, having scored five goals in five games, may tempt Slot into starting him on Sunday.

Darwin Nunez

Nunez missed a penalty on Tuesday night but could be handed a start if Slot opts to pick a recognised striker. His brace at St James’ Park last season still gives many Newcastle United fans nightmares.