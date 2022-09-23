The 25-year-old winger has missed Newcastle’s last three Premier League matches since he netted his goal of the month winning equaliser against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

He remains a doubt for The Magpies’ next match away to Fulham on October 1 but continues to work hard during the international break.

Allan Saint-Maximin posted a video on Instagram of him training in Monaco (photo: @st_maximin).

Saint-Maximin has been spending time in Monaco, working with physiotherapist Alexandre Baccili. And the Frenchman has posted some encouraging videos of himself back on the grass (or rather 3G pitch) taking part in light running and shooting drills all while sporting his full Newcastle United white and green away kit.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe expects Saint-Maximin to be back available for selection soon but revealed the player did suffer a slight setback last week.

“He's had a very minor setback with the physios,” Howe said following the 1-1 draw with AFC Bournemouth last time out.

“So, whether or not after the international break, he’ll be fit, is slightly unclear, but it’s certainly not long-term. But not clear if he’ll be fit for our next game [against Fulham on October 1] yet.”

Saint-Maximin went on to reassure supporters with an Instagram post following Howe’s comments which read: “Back soon.”