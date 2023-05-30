News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations

Eddie Howe makes candid Newcastle United transfer admission

Eddie Howe has revealed a problem for Newcastle United in the summer transfer market.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 30th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Eddie Howe has revealed a stumbling block for Newcastle United in the transfer market this summer.

Howe wants to strengthen his squad ahead of next season, when the club, which finished fourth this season, will be competing in the Champions League as well as domestic football.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United's head coach – who had transfer talks with the club's hierarchy in London on Saturday night – is hopeful of recruiting a "small group" of players in the window.

Most Popular

However, Newcastle are limited in what they can spend on fees by Financial Fair Play rules – and the club is also not able to pay big wages, according to Howe.

“I always say this – I think the most important people at the football club are the players we already have," said Howe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m the type of manager that will try to get the best out of everybody here who is already under our employment. Then, we’re looking to add quality players.

"But it’s not just the transfer fees (that are an issue), it’s also the wages. We’re not huge players of wages in the Premier League, so the big clubs will all dwarf us in terms of that.

"That makes it hard to attract the very, very best players on the market."

Asked about the size of the club's transfer budget, Howe added: "Well, when you’re sat in my shoes, it’s never as big as you want it to be.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Financial Fair Play, as I always say, will impact what we do this summer.

"Certainly, without Champions League football, it would have been very difficult for us to have done much in the transfer market at all. The fact we have that has given us a bit of a lift."

Meanwhile, Newcastle are ready to improve Bruno Guimaraes' contract.

Related topics:Eddie Howe