Eddie Howe has revealed a stumbling block for Newcastle United in the transfer market this summer.

Howe wants to strengthen his squad ahead of next season, when the club, which finished fourth this season, will be competing in the Champions League as well as domestic football.

United's head coach – who had transfer talks with the club's hierarchy in London on Saturday night – is hopeful of recruiting a "small group" of players in the window.

However, Newcastle are limited in what they can spend on fees by Financial Fair Play rules – and the club is also not able to pay big wages, according to Howe.

“I always say this – I think the most important people at the football club are the players we already have," said Howe.

"I’m the type of manager that will try to get the best out of everybody here who is already under our employment. Then, we’re looking to add quality players.

"But it’s not just the transfer fees (that are an issue), it’s also the wages. We’re not huge players of wages in the Premier League, so the big clubs will all dwarf us in terms of that.

"That makes it hard to attract the very, very best players on the market."

Asked about the size of the club's transfer budget, Howe added: "Well, when you’re sat in my shoes, it’s never as big as you want it to be.

"Financial Fair Play, as I always say, will impact what we do this summer.