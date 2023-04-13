Newcastle currently sit 2nd in the FA Women’s National League Division One North table and trail Durham Cestria by six points. Newcastle have four games left to play in the league this season - whilst Durham have just two, meaning the title and promotion could be decided solely on goal difference.

Newcastle’s push to overhaul Durham starts this weekend when they host Bradford City at St James’ Park. Although they fell to a disappointing late draw against Hull City last time out, the Magpies have shown their title credentials throughout the campaign, demonstrated no better than their 1-0 win over Durham Cestria last month.

That result was huge in reigniting Newcastle’s title hopes and one that could prove pivotal when all is said and done this season. Newcastle United Women’s manager Becky Langley has since revealed that Amanda Staveley spoke to the team after that win at Kingston Park and has hailed her influence on the team.

Langley said: “She’s been absolutely outstanding in terms of pioneering women’s sport and women’s football at this football club. I think she will have words of wisdom for us I’m sure.

“She Facetimed me and the players after the game against Durham Cestria so we just need to make sure we repay her for all of her support.”

Supporters can attend Sunday’s game at St James’ Park for just £3 if tickets are purchased in advance. Ticket prices will rise on the day of the game.