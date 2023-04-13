News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Euro 2028 stadium list revealed if UK and Ireland bid successful
3 minutes ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
56 minutes ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
2 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge
2 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
2 hours ago Search for mum and two children, 11 and 10, last seen at hotel

Amanda Staveley’s brilliant gesture to Newcastle United side following crucial victory

Newcastle United Women are back in action at St James’ Park this weekend as their push for promotion enters its final stages.

By Joe Buck
Published 13th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle currently sit 2nd in the FA Women’s National League Division One North table and trail Durham Cestria by six points. Newcastle have four games left to play in the league this season - whilst Durham have just two, meaning the title and promotion could be decided solely on goal difference.

Read More
Newcastle United Women aiming to ‘inspire a generation’ ahead of St James' Park ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle’s push to overhaul Durham starts this weekend when they host Bradford City at St James’ Park. Although they fell to a disappointing late draw against Hull City last time out, the Magpies have shown their title credentials throughout the campaign, demonstrated no better than their 1-0 win over Durham Cestria last month.

Most Popular

That result was huge in reigniting Newcastle’s title hopes and one that could prove pivotal when all is said and done this season. Newcastle United Women’s manager Becky Langley has since revealed that Amanda Staveley spoke to the team after that win at Kingston Park and has hailed her influence on the team.

Langley said: “She’s been absolutely outstanding in terms of pioneering women’s sport and women’s football at this football club. I think she will have words of wisdom for us I’m sure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“She Facetimed me and the players after the game against Durham Cestria so we just need to make sure we repay her for all of her support.”

Supporters can attend Sunday’s game at St James’ Park for just £3 if tickets are purchased in advance. Ticket prices will rise on the day of the game.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)
Related topics:Amanda StaveleyMagpiesDurhamBradford City