Becky Langley’s side currently sit 2nd in the FA Women’s National League Division One North table. Following an agonising stoppage time draw with Hull City on Sunday, the Magpies are six points behind league leaders Durham Cestria with two games in-hand.

Newcastle need four wins from their next four games and to better Durham’s goal difference by at least three goals to seal the title and promotion. That all starts against Bradford City on Sunday.

For Langley, this will be her third time leading the team out at St James’ Park following wins over Alnwick Town in May and an FA Cup triumph over Barnsley in November. Whilst there is a vitally important three points on offer at St James’ Park on Sunday, Langley admits that her side have a lot more to play for when they take to the field.

Langley said: “I’m very proud that we will be going back out at St James’ Park on Sunday and hopefully inspiring lots of young boys and girls in the crowd.

“I think when you’ve got a coaching mentality, three points is the most important thing in the world. But when you have perspective and have your head screwed on a little bit more you realise there is bigger things than just three points.

“Inspiring that generation and having little girls looking onto the pitch thinking ‘that could be me in that black-and-white shirt in ten years time’, is really special.”

This message is echoed across the squad with defender Charlotte Potts also keen to inspire the future generations. Potts, who has played for Sunderland Ladies, Hibernian Ladies and had spells in Canada and Switzerland during her career, revealed that playing at St James’ Park and inspiring future generations week in and week out makes all the sacrifices she has made in her career worth it.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 01: The Newcastle United women's team pictured before the FA Women's National League Division One North match between Newcastle United Women and Alnwick Town Ladies at St James' Park on May 01, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Potts said: “It’s all about inspiring the next generation. It’s about making sure these young girls in the north east have an opportunity for full-time football when they are growing up because it has been hard with the sacrifices my generation have had to make. We want to make sure it has been worth it for them.

“It’s all about resources in order to make players grow. I’ve been through times in my career where I’ve had to make so many sacrifices and you have to really think carefully about which ones are going have repercussions for your health and wellbeing and if it’s going to impact that too much - is it worth it?

“But when we’ve played at St James’ Park, you realise it is worth it.”

Supporters wanting to attend Sunday’s game can do so for just £3. Prices for the game will rise on the day and the club, who attracted 22,000 for their game with Alnwick Town last year, are aiming to see 30,000 people pass through the turnstiles this weekend.

Over 22,000 fans watched on as Newcastle United Women defeated Alnwick Town at St James' Park in May (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

That attendance would break their existing record set in November when 28,565 attended their win over Barnsley. Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi tweeted earlier this week that he wants to see the 30,000 barrier beaten when Bradford City come to town for a 2pm kick-off.

Beth Guy, who has been at the club since 2018, urged supporters that were unsure about attending the game to come and show their support in what could prove to be a pivotal game.

“Come down as it’ll be a good game of football,” Guy told the Gazette. “Mehrdad [Ghodoussi] has tweeted this week that he wants to see 30,000 people there and break more records.

“So come down and if you want to see a great game of football with lots of goals, then it’s the place to be.”

Newcastle United Women's manager Becky Langley (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Langley also urged supporters to come watch her side try to bounce back from their draw with Hull City last weekend, imploring the Geordie fan base to showcase women’s football in the north east to the whole of the UK.

“It goes without saying that cushion has gone and it’s really disappointing and you feel that despair after the game and it hurts the next day. But you’ve just got to pick yourself up, review it and move on into training.

“The players have come back and they’re in good spirits, they’re not sulking and eager to kick on into the weekend and make sure we put that right. Nothing has changed other than the fact we need to score more goals.

“We need to win the games, which we had to do anyway and ensure we get the goals on Sunday and are ready to kick on.

“We’re just so proud that the support has been there and we can showcase it to the whole of women’s football in the UK that the Geordie fan base is outstanding and if we can get 30,000 at a tier four women’s game, that’s probably going to be an unbreakable record in the future.

“Come out and support our girls that are going to give absolutely everything and staff that will leave no stone unturned. We just really want your support.”

In addition, Potts had a message for supporters and teammates alike, insisting that unity is needed if they are to secure a vital three points at the weekend.

“My message to my teammates is let’s all stick together, work hard for each other, love each other and trust each other and that will take care of the goals.” Potts said.