Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pep Guardiola has praised Newcastle’s physicality and clinical edge whilst on the counter-attack during his side’s win at St James’ Park on Saturday evening. Despite going behind in the first half to a brilliantly improvised finish by Bernardo Silva, Eddie Howe’s side headed into the break 2-1 up courtesy of goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Two goals late on, one scored and the other set up by Kevin De Bruyne, meant Newcastle were condemned to a fourth successive Premier League defeat. Speaking post-match, Guardiola was keen to praise Howe’s side on their approach to the game and revealed he had to deliver a rallying call to his side during the break to help inspire them to get back into the game.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola said: “I think everyone would agree that we made a real, real good performance today. We played at St James’ Park against Newcastle who have more physicality and on the transition we saw they made two transitions from when the keeper saved the ball, we conceded two goals. In two passes, like Liverpool, pam-pam and [it’s a goal]. At half-time I said to the guys, you are amazing, don’t give up, continue to stick with it there and we will do it.”

This isn’t the first time the Spaniard has praised Newcastle this season, however. The 52-year-old spoke very highly of Newcastle’s intensity following City’s win in the reverse fixture back in August, admitting that he was forced to change his tactics in order to cope with Newcastle’s physicality and intensity in midfield.

“We spoke a lot; in an open game, in a transition game, they will destroy us,” Guardiola said. “So we have to make a lot of control with a lot of passes. That’s why we put a lot of players in the middle to have extra, extra passes, and in the right moment we will find the moment.”