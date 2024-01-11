Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s reward for defeating Sunderland in the Third Round of the FA Cup is a tie against Fulham at Craven Cottage. It will be the fourth time in five cup ties this season that Newcastle will face Premier League opposition having come up against Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City in the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies defeated Fulham at St James’ Park in December but were helped out by an early red card for Raul Jimenez. The clash with the Cottagers in the FA Cup will be broadcast on ITV4 and take place at 7pm on Saturday, January 28.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

In response to the scheduling of the Fulham game, one that means Newcastle fans have no way of getting back to the north east after the game on public transport, Newcastle United Supporters Trust have released a strong statement condemning the move. A statement posted on social media read: ‘Once again we are appalled at the lack of thought given to travelling supporters ahead of our FA Cup match at Craven Cottage.

‘A 7pm kick-off leaves supporters with no option of catching a train home with the last train for Newcastle departing Kings Cross at 9pm, leaving thousands now looking for accommodation in London with only two weeks notice. The financial and logistical burden imposed on travelling fans by TV companies is shocking in an industry reaping huge profits. It is always the fans who pay the price.

‘The loyalty of our supporters is once again being taken for granted in the knowledge that we will fill the away end regardless of the kick-off time. We urge the incoming football regulator to ensure that significant changes are put in place to ensure that fans are prioritised when it comes to TV scheduling of games. Howay the lads!’