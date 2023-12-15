Eddie Howe was able to welcome back one of his key players when Newcastle United faced AC Milan on Wednesday night.

Dan Burn has admitted that he returned from injury earlier than planned in a bid to help his teammates amid an injury crisis at the club. Burn was a second-half substitute against AC Milan on Wednesday night having missed seven-consecutive games after injuring his back during the win over Arsenal in early-November.

Burn’s return on Wednesday night will be a big boost for Howe as he slowly begins to get some of his key players back and in contention for selection. However, the 31-year-old admitted post-match that in an ideal world, he would have had a few more weeks rehabilitating his injury before returning to action.

Burn said: “When I fell I cracked a few bones at the bottom of my back and I knew it was going to be a while. It was one of those that was pain led so every time that I felt good, I kept pushing it just a little bit more.

“Ideally, I could have done with another few weeks but the way it is at the minute, you’ve just got to push through it. I felt good and I had no pain whilst I was out there, I just hadn’t kicked a ball in five weeks so it takes a little while to get back up to speed. I’m happy to be back and helping the lads.”