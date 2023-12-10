Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United and Eddie Howe have been handed yet another selection headache after Kieran Trippier was shown his fifth Premier League yellow card of the season. Trippier was booked by Chris Kavanagh late on during their clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Trippier’s booking means he will not be able to face Fulham at St James’ Park next weekend - although he will be eligible to face AC Milan in their crucial Champions League game in midweek. Trippier hasn’t missed a Premier League match since the beginning of last season after being forced to sit out of the end of the 2021/22 season with a metatarsal injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Trippier is the third Newcastle United player to miss a match through suspension this season with Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes also having served respective one game bans for picking up five league yellow cards.

Sean Longstaff is also walking a disciplinary tightrope following his controversial yellow card against Arsenal last month. Longstaff was booked for his reaction to Kai Havertz’ strong challenge in an incident that also saw Gordon and Fabian Schar pick up a booking.

Any player that picks up five bookings before their team’s 19th game of the season will be handed a one game suspension. That game will occur at Anfield on New Year’s Day. Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles have also been shown four yellow cards after picking up bookings against Spurs.