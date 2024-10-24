Anthony Elanga sends message after key Newcastle United contract agreement reached

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Elanga says he and Alexander Isak share good chemistry when they play together

Nottingham Forest are bracing themselves for further contact from Newcastle United in January following a late surge of summer interest in wideman Anthony Elanga.

The ex-Manchester United star was the subject of a reported £35m bid from the Magpies in the waning hours of transfer deadline day, but Nottingham Forest turned down the offer and kept the 22-year-old at the City Ground.

The Tyneside club have worked closely with Nottingham Forest in recent transfer windows, with homegrown midfielder Elliot Anderson heading from St James’ Park to the City Ground and Greek international goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos going in the other direction. The move helped alleviate any concerns surrounding profit and sustainability (PSR) at a time where both clubs were seemingly at risk of breaking the rules.

However, as displayed by Newcastle’s failed pursuits of both Elanga and Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, the Magpies are now once again in the market to sign reinforcements and based on recent performances the right side of attack has continuously been earmarked as a position that needs to be strengthened. As it stands, the Magpies have both Miguel Almiron and Jacob Murphy on the right side. The pair between them managed just six goals and eight assists, which are numbers Elanga almost matched on his own with five goals and nine assists in a struggling side.

When interviewed about Newcastle’s interest after transfer deadline day, Elanga told Nottingham Post: "I’m focusing on Nottingham and hope to have a good season, then we’ll see what happens.”

He also later discusses his close friendship with fellow countrymen Alexander Isak and claimed the pair have a good relationship when they play together on the pitch. Elanga said: [Alexander] Isak talked to me about it but I said the same to him as I say to you. We have a good relationship and good chemistry when we play together, but I have a contract with Nottingham."

A move to Newcastle United would likely see Elanga line-up alongside both Isak and Anthony Gordon in Newcastle’s attack.

Isak is currently in contact with Newcastle to discuss a new long-term contract and is reported by i News to be keen to follow in the footsteps of Gordon, who recently penned a new long-term deal.

Gordon publicly stated his ambitions to win a trophy with the club and posted on Instagram: "So proud to have signed a new long term deal. I’ve loved every minute of playing for this club, since the moment I signed. Some amazing memories so far and still so much more to achieve."

Elanga was one of the first to congratulate Gordon on his new deal and simply wrote: "Congrats bro," followed by a single clapping hands emoji as a response to the England international’s post on Instagram.